Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has directed settling the dues of oil and gas companies operating in Egypt to increase domestic production, according to a statement.

The president urged providing incentives to intensify field development and accelerate production operations, while implementing new explorations.

His remarks came during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi.

Spokesman for the Presidency Mohamed El-Shennawy highlighted that the meeting discussed plans to diversify gas supply sources and incentives offered to exploration companies.

This aligns with the state’s strategy to make Egypt one of the most attractive countries for investment in this field.

The meeting also addressed the government’s efforts and coordination between the Ministries of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and Electricity and Renewable Energy to secure Egypt’s natural gas needs, particularly for the summer of 2026.

For his part, Badawi briefed El-Sisi on developments related to Egypt’s mining sector, including the size of geological reserves and investment indicators in the sector.

Egypt plans to launch the first comprehensive aerial survey of mineral resources in 40 years during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, Badawi revealed.

The minister also presented a report on his participation in the fifth edition of the Future Minerals Forum, held in Riyadh, from January 13th to 15th.