Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index up by 0.43% to 31,827.86 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, retreated by 0.41% to 3,277.69 points.

Meanwhile, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session lower by 0.33% at 9,430.69 points and by 0.25% at 12,779.55 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 3.344 billion through the exchange of 1.330 billion shares over 89,532 transactions, while the market capitalization reached EGP 2.255 trillion.

The institutions accounted for 77.68% of the total trading, while retail investors made up the remaining 22.31% of trading.

Egyptian investors controlled 91.33% of the trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders represented 4.67% and 4% of the trading transactions, respectively.

Egyptian and foreign investors were buyers with EGP 623,089 and EGP 35.816 million, respectively, while the Arab traders were sellers with EGP 36.439 million.