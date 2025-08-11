Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.84% to 3,6109.77 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, jumped by 0.98% to 3,650.1 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV went up by 0.74% to 3,848.36 points.

Both EGX70 index and EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.56% at 10,639.86 points and by 0.75% at 14,329.53, respectively.

EGX’s turnover stood at EGP 4.771 billion after 1.421 billion shares were exchanged over 110,993 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 2.497 trillion.

The Egyptian investors took over 94.57% of the trading transactions, while the Arab and foreign traders made up 3.96% and 1.47%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 70.91% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 29.08%.

Arab and Egyptian investors were sellers with EGP 7.084 million and EGP 1.135 million, respectively. The foreign traders were buyers with EGP 8.220 million.