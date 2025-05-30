Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Thursday, with the EGX30 rising by 0.62% at 32,696.79 points.

Meanwhile, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, dropped by 0.24% to 3,334.2 points.

The EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.37% at 9,506.6 points and by 0.28% at 12,950.72 points, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 5.181 billion through the exchange of 1.248 billion shares over 103,168 transactions, while the market capitalization stood at EGP 2.292 trillion.

Retail investors made up 73.76% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 26.23%.

Egyptian investors took over 82.37% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders represented 4.96% and 12.67%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 401.517 million and EGP 51.297 billion, respectively. The foreign traders were buyers with EGP 452.815 billion.