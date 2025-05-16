Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Thursday, with the EGX30 rising by 0.36% at 31,941.15 points.

Meanwhile, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, added by 0.09% to 3,280.55 points.

The EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index ended the session lower by 0.14% at 9,417.75 points and by 0.03% at 12,775.73 points, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 3.831 billion through the exchange of 1.267 billion shares over 84,878 transactions, while the market capitalization stood at EGP 2.259 trillion.

Retail investors made up 67.23% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 32.76%.

Egyptian investors took over 83.53% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders represented 6.75% and 10.72%, respectively.

Egyptian and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 67.685 million and EGP 156.556 billion, respectively. The foreign traders were buyers with EGP 224.242 billion.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).