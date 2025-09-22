Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s trading session with a varied note. The EGX30 index edged down by 0.44% to 35,247.04 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 0.31% to 3,492.14 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading session lower by 0.77% at 10,537.39 points and by 0.55% at 14,013.9 points, respectively.

The EGX35-LV shed by 0.26% to 3,847.71 points.

EGX’s turnover reached EGP 3.369 billion through the exchange of 2.058 billion shares over 96,257 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.498 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 95.72% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders made up 1.38% and 2.9%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 82.18% of the total trading, while institutions equaled 17.81%.

Egyptian and foreign were net buyers with EGP 23.091 million and EGP 16.886 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Arab traders were sellers with EGP 39.978 million.