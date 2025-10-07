Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Monday’s trading session with a varied performance after the EGX30 index edged down by 0.31% to 37,094.8 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, declined by 0.21% to 3,690.4 points.

On the other hand, the EGX35-LV went up by 0.26% to 4,076.32 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 finished the trading session higher by 0.33% at 11,288.47 points and by 0.20% at 14,898.16.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 5.115 billion through the exchange of 1.670 billion shares over 122,467 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.619 trillion.

Egyptians took over 93.47% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders represented 4.82% and 1.72%, respectively.

Individual investors controlled 77.97% of the total trading, while institutions made up 22.02%.

Arab investors were sellers with EGP 105.019 million. Egyptian and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 81.508 million and EGP 23.511 million, respectively.

