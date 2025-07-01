Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session with a varied note after the EGX30 index declined by 1.05% to 32,857.62 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, shed 0.60% to 3,436.36 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index concluded the session higher by 0.57% at 9,967.14 points and by 0.15% at 13,477.29 points, respectively.

The turnover amounted to EGP 6.740 billion through the exchange of 1.883 million shares in 128,015 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.345 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 71.95% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 28.04%.

Arab and foreign traders equaled 4.93% and 5.33% of the trading transactions, respectively, whereas Egyptian investors took over 89.74%.

Arab and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 78.107 million and EGP 62.984 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were sellers with EGP 141.092 million.