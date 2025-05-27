Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the EGX30 index down by 0.32% to 31,922.5 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 0.14% to 3,279.6 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) closed the session lower by 0.25% at 9,428.22 points. The EGX100 index declined 0.19% to 12,829.41 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 4.230 billion through the exchange of 1.186 billion shares over 97,791 transactions, while the market capitalization amounted to EGP 2.258 trillion.

Retail investors accounted for 81.21% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 18.78% of the total trading.

Egyptian investors made up 92.2% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders represented 5.82% and 1.98% of the trading transactions, respectively.

Arab and foreign investors were sellers with EGP 16.079 million and EGP 57.151 million, respectively, while Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 73.230 million.