Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Sunday’s trading session on a positive note, with the EGX30 index up by 1.40% to 43,952.52 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also rose by 1.38% to 4,591.86 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV went up by 1.35% to 4,557.82 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 1.95% at 12,433.65 points and by 2.03% to 16,768.92 points, respectively.

A total of 962.813 million shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 2.821 billion over 91,474 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 3.017 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 92.13% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 6.53% and 1.34%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 77.84% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 22.15%.

Egyptian and foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 88.403 million and EGP 11.766 million, respectively. Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 100.169 million.