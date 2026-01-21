Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange's (EGX) Listing Committee has approved the provisional listing of shares in Egypt-based premium food retailer Gourmet Egypt for Food Industries during its meeting on January 20th, 2026, setting the stage for the company’s upcoming listing on the EGX.

The committee approved the temporary listing of Gourmet Egypt.com Foods shares with an issued capital of EGP 100 million, distributed over 400 million shares with a par value per share of EGP 0.25, represented by thirteen issuances.

The committee added that Gourmet Egypt’s shares will be listed on the EGX database under the trade and distributors sector, effective Wednesday, January 21st, 2026, and will trade under the ticker symbol GOUR.CA.

Gourmet Egypt for Food Industries announced earlier this week its intention to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) of its ordinary shares as part of its preparation for listing on the EGX.

The offering is expected to include a secondary sale of up to 190.5 million existing ordinary shares, representing around 47.6% of the company’s issued share capital, by B Investments Holding.