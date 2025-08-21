Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Wednesday after the EGX30 index retreated by 1.02% to 35,731.83 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, edged down by 1.23% to 3,587.89 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV declined by 1.34% to 3,801.51 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 1.06% at 10,693.56 points and by 1.15% at 14,323.57, respectively.

The EGX’s turnover stood at EGP 5.461 billion through the exchange of 1.621 billion shares over 126,808 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap reached EGP 2.488 trillion.

The Egyptian investors took over 93.36% of the trading transactions, while the foreign and Arab traders made up 3.69% and 2.95%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 73.61% of the total trading, while the institutions made up 26.38%.

Arab and foreign investors were sellers with EGP 94.412 million and EGP 78.850 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 173.263 million.

