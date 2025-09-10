Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Tuesday after the EGX30 index retreated by 0.62% to 34,386.33 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, edged down by 0.96% to 3,432.1 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV declined by 0.84% to 3,830.64 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 0.31% at 10,835.23 points and by 0.35% at 14,265.58, respectively.

The EGX’s turnover stood at EGP 4.373 billion through the exchange of 1.282 billion shares over 124,849 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap reached EGP 2.436 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 92.56% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 3.87% and 3.57%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 81.15% of the total trading, while institutions made up 18.84%.

Egyptian and Arab investors were buyers with EGP 33.718 million and EGP 38.684 million, respectively. Meanwhile, foreign traders were sellers with EGP 72.402 million.