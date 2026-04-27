Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Sunday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.09% to 52,421.14 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index climbed by 0.42% to 5,551.58 points, while the EGX35-LV increased by 0.19% to 5,708.1 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the session higher by 0.46% at 13,882.88 points and by 0.42% at 19,432.76 points, respectively.

A total of 2.678 billion shares were traded at EGP 9.477 billion over 224,643 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 3.627 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 86.08% of total trading transactions, while institutions equaled 13.91% of trading.

Egyptian traders dominated 94.33% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors represented 1.07% and 4.6%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 154.902 million. Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 43.897 million and EGP 111.005 million, respectively.