Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Monday, with the EGX30 index falling by 1.07% to 51,813.43 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index declined by 0.84% to 5,426.69 points, while the EGX35-LV retreated by 1.03% to 5,566.13 points.

On the other hand, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.56% at 13,501.79 points and by 0.18% at 18,860.9 points, respectively.

A total of 2.112 billion shares were traded at EGP 8.484 billion over 202,451 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 3.552 trillion.

Retail investors accounted for 77.73% of total trading transactions, while institutions represented the remaining 22.26%.

Egyptian traders took over 86.07% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors represented 8.05% and 5.88%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 322.069 million and EGP 186.310 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptians were net buyers with EGP 508.379 million.