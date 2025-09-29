Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s session with a positive note after the EGX30 index rose by 1.39% to 36,166.08 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV went up by 0.95% to 3,944.67 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, climbed by 1.07% to 3,586.86 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index also closed the trading session higher by 0.77% at 10,838.55 points and by 0.80% at 14,374.5, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 4.372 billion through the exchange of 1.264 billion shares over 102,819 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.543 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 93.59% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 4.98% and 1.43%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 82.06% of the total trading, while institutions made up 17.93%.

Arab investors were sellers with EGP 87.252 million. Egyptian and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 81.315 million and EGP 5.937 million, respectively.

