Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Wednesday. The EGX30 index edged down by 0.20% to 38,229.53 points.

Meanwhile, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 0.36% to 3,926.52 points.

The EGX35-LV declined by 0.16% to 4,318.25 points.

Both the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index closed the trading session lower by 0.31% at 12,079.35 points and by 0.07% at 15,915.46, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 4.681 billion through the exchange of 1.779 billion shares over 116,614 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.766 trillion.

Egyptian investors represented 93.19% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 3.36% and 3.45%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 79.19% of the total trading, while institutions equaled 20.8%.

Foreign traders were sellers with EGP 57.963 billion. Egyptian and Arab investors were buyers with EGP 25.887 million and EGP 32.075 million, respectively.