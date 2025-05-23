Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) concluded Thursday’s trading session higher, with the EGX30 index up by 0.44% to 31,975.63 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, increased by 0.40% to 3,268.79 points.

Both EGX70 and EGX100 indices also ended the session higher by 0.75% at 9,389.83 points and 0.69% at 12,776.68 points, respectively.

The turnover totaled EGP 13.506 billion after 1.741 billion shares were exchanged over 100,012 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.247 trillion.

Retail investors made up 23.15% of the total trading, while the institutions controlled 76.84%.

Egyptian investors took over 97.21% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders equaled 1.06% and 1.73%, respectively.

Arab and foreign investors were sellers with EGP 88.080 million and EGP 55.136 million, respectively. The Egyptians were buyers with EGP 143.216 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).