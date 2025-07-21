Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Sunday’s trading session with a positive performance, with the EGX30 rising by 0.74% to 34,071 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 0.92% to 3,524.34 points.

Both the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index also ended the session higher by 1.68% at 10,298.03 points and by 1.50% at 13,937.27 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 6.314 billion through the exchange of 2.062 billion shares over 136,830 transactions, while market capitalization reached EGP 2.409 trillion.

Retail investors took over 62.82% of the total trading, while the institutions represented the remaining 37.17%.

Egyptian investors controlled 75.54% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders accounted for 22.93% and 1.53%, respectively.

Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 1.167 billion. The Egyptian and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 1.149 billion and EGP 17.833 million, respectively.