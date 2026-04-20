Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) concluded Sunday’s trading session with a positive performance, as the benchmark EGX30 index went up by 1.82% to 52,372.64 points.

Likewise, the EGX33 Shariah index jumped by 1.59% to 5,472.63 points, while the EGX35-LV increased by 0.64% to 5,624.19 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.31% at 13,426.64 points and by 0.42% at 18,827.86 points, respectively.

A total of 2.751 billion shares were traded at EGP 10 billion over 226,474 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 3.571 trillion.

Individuals controlled 75.48% of total trading transactions, while institutions equaled 24.51% of trading.

The Egyptian traders took over 89.86% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors represented 5.62% and 4.53%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 277.521 million and EGP 50.968 million, respectively. Meanwhile, foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 328.490 million.