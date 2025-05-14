Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Tuesday after EGX30 went up by 0.37% at 31,692.77 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 0.64% to 3,291.21 points.

The EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.28% at 9,462.02 points and by 0.34% at 12,811.15 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 3.987 billion through the exchange of 1.447 billion shares over 95,078 transactions, while the market capitalization stood at EGP 2.252 trillion.

Retail investors equaled 69.56% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 30.43%.

Egyptian investors took over 91.65%% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders accounted for 4.22% and 4.13%, respectively.

Egyptian and foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 85.788 million and EGP 29.119 million, respectively. The Arab traders were sellers with EGP 114.903 million.