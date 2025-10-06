Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Sunday’s trading session with a positive performance after the EGX30 index rose by 0.84% to 37,210.83 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV went up by 1% to 4,065.65 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 0.51% to 3,698.08 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 closed the trading session higher by 1.96% at 11,250.87 points and by 1.64% at 14,869.

Turnover amounted to EGP 4.213 billion through the exchange of 1.233 billion shares over 116,335 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.619 trillion.

Egyptian investors controlled 94.55% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 4.38% and 1.06%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 83.65% of the total trading, while institutions made up 16.34%.

Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 55.317 million. Foreign and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 41.263 and EGP 14.054 million, respectively.

