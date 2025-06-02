Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Sunday, with the EGX30 index falling by 0.60% to 32,500.03 points.

Meanwhile, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 0.78% to 3,360.24 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.61% at 9,564.81 points and by 0.48% at 13,012.44 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover stood at EGP 4.198 billion through the exchange of 1.307 billion shares in 105,610 transactions. The market cap reached EGP 2.293 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 77.80% of the total trading, while the institutions accounted for the remaining 22.19%.

Arab and foreign traders represented 4.65% and 2.44% of the trading transactions, respectively, while Egyptian investors equaled 92.91%.

Egyptian and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 14.320 million and EGP 4.881 million, respectively. Foreign investors were buyers with EGP 19.210 million.

