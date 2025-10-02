Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Wednesday’s session with mixed performance after the EGX30 index rose by 0.27% to 36,769.18 points.

The EGX35-LV went down by 0.01% to 3,999.65 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, climbed by 0.46% to 3,674.62 points.

The EGX70 index saw no change, remaining at 11,018.95 points.

The EGX100 index finished the trading session higher by 0.06% at 14,617.88 points.

Turnover reached EGP 5.058 billion through the exchange of 2.195 billion shares over 127,050 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.589 trillion.

Egyptian investors controlled 92.36% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 3.64% and 4%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 76.9% of the total trading, while institutions made up 23.09%.

Arab investors were sellers with EGP 42.344 million. Egyptian and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 7,509 and EGP 42.337 million, respectively.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).