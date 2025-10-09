Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index standing at 37,376.93 points, up 0.75%.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, went slightly up by 0.49% to 3,723.97 points.

Also, the EGX35-LV rose by 0.57% to 4,096 points.

The EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index closed the trading session higher by 0.03% at 11,342.71 points and by 0.12% at 14,972.9, respectively.

The turnover totaled EGP 13.427 billion through the exchange of 1.855 million shares over 114,840 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.642 trillion.

Egyptian investors represented 44.91% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 27.84% and 27.25%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 26.18% of the total trading, while institutions equaled 73.81%.

Egyptian and foreign investors were buyers with EGP 47.179 million and EGP 7.079 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, Arab traders were sellers with EGP 7.126 billion.