Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index standing at 35,949.12 points, up 1.76%.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, went slightly up by 1.62% to 3,544.81 points.

Also, the EGX35-LV rose by 1.73% to 3,902.71 points.

The EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index closed the trading session higher by 1.17% at 10,623.85 points and by 1.19% at 14,144.47, respectively.

The turnover totaled EGP 3.536 billion through the exchange of 832.935 million shares over 89,260 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.530 trillion.

Egyptian investors represented 93.1% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 4.65% and 2.24%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 75.53% of the total trading, while institutions equaled 24.46%.

Egyptian and foreign investors were buyers with EGP 16.960 million and EGP 63.297 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Arab traders were sellers with EGP 80.257 million.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).