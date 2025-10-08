Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) finished Tuesday’s trading session with a mixed note after the EGX30 index rose by 0.01% to 37,097.37 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, climbed by 0.41% to 3,705.69points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 ended the trading session higher by 0.45% at 11,339.39 points and by 0.38% at 14,954.76.

On the other hand, the EGX35-LV edged down by 0.09% to 4,072.67 points.

EGX’s turnover stood at EGP 4.670 billion through the exchange of 1.521 billion shares over 121,949 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.627 trillion.

Egyptians represented 93.59% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 4.8% and 1.61%, respectively.

Individual investors controlled 81.43% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 18.56%.

Arab investors were sellers with EGP 56.956 million. Egyptian and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 50.957 million and EGP 5.999 million, respectively.

