Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Thursday’s trading session in the red zone, with the EGX30 index declining by 1.37% to 40.501.28 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, fell by 1.31% to 4,276.5 points.

The EGX35-LV also retreated by 1.02% to 4,457.21 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 1.18% at 12,092.04 points and by 1.28% at 16,096.38, respectively.

A total of 2.296 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 6.494 billion over 134,331 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.872 trillion.

The Egyptian investors took over 93.61% of the trading transactions, while the foreign and Arab traders made up 3.33% and 3.05%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 65.03% of the total trading, while the institutions accounted for 34.96%.

Egyptian and Arab investors were buyers with EGP 5.243 million and EGP 16.765 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the foreign traders were sellers with EGP 22.008 million.