Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Tuesday, with the EGX30 index standing at 36,670.08 points, up 0.77%.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, went slightly up by 1.04% to 3,657.64 points.

Also, the EGX35-LV rose by 0.67% to 3,999.87 points.

The EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index closed the trading session higher by 0.53% at 11,018.91 points and by 0.57% at 14,609.69, respectively.

The turnover totaled EGP 12.450 billion through the exchange of 1.749 billion shares over 128,031 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.585 trillion.

Egyptian investors represented 70.46% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 27.29% and 2.25%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 36.47% of the total trading, while institutions equaled 63.52%.

Arab and foreign investors were buyers with EGP 6.213 billion and EGP 129.450 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian traders were sellers with EGP 6.342 billion.

