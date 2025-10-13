Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) concluded Sunday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index recording 37,378.58 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 1.56% to 3,782.11 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV edged up by 0.17% to 4,102.81 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 ended the trading session higher by 0.09% at 11,352.58 points and by 0.57% at 15,058.23.

The turnover reached EGP 5.061 billion through the exchange of 1.362 billion shares over 132,254 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.656 trillion.

Egyptians took over 92.96% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 5.27% and 1.77%, respectively.

Individual investors controlled 79.33% of the total trading, while institutions represented 20.66%.

Foreign investors were buyers with EGP 64.123 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 21.952 million and EGP 42.170 million, respectively.

