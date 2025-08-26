Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Monday, with the EGX30 index standing at 35,810.57 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, went slightly down by 0.01% to 3,598.46 points.

On the other hand, the EGX35-LV rose by 0.47% to 3,836.09 points.

The EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index closed the trading session higher by 0.35% at 10,745.61 points and by 0.24% at 14,375.5, respectively.

The turnover totaled EGP 4.062 billion through the exchange of 1.315 billion shares over 118,551 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.485 trillion.

The Egyptian investors represented 94.86% of the trading transactions, while the Arab and foreign traders made up 3.46% and 1.68%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 81.97% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 18.02%.

Egyptian and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 49.898 million and EGP 5.049 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Arab traders were sellers with EGP 54.049 million.