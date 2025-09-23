Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s session with mixed performance after the EGX30 index shed by 0.10% to 35,210.7 points.

The EGX35-LV went down by 0.08% to 3,844.78 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, dropped by 0.13% to 3,487.61 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index finished the trading session higher by 0.13% at 10,550.99 points and by 0.13% at 14,032.71, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 3.698 billion through the exchange of 792.645 million shares over 88,785 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.492 trillion.

Egyptian investors controlled 88.88% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 4.1% and 7.02%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 66.86% of the total trading, while institutions made up 33.13%.

Foreign investors were sellers with EGP 186.302 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were buyers with EGP 184.939 million and EGP 1.363 million, respectively.

