Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Monday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the benchmark EGX30 index rising 1.39% to 47,507.43 points.

Gains also extended to the EGX33 Shariah index, which climbed 0.67% to 4,969.28 points, while the EGX35-LV edged up 0.76% to close at 4,897.53 points.

In contrast, broader market indices ended lower, with the EGX70 declining 0.63% to 12,636.73 points and the EGX100 slipping 0.17% to 17,283.05 points.

Trading activity saw 1.784 billion shares exchanged at a value of EGP 7.167 billion across 149,389 transactions, bringing the market capitalization to EGP 3.175 trillion.

Egyptian investors accounted for 81.68% of total trading, while Arab and foreign investors represented 8.27% and 10.05%, respectively.

Retail investors made up 68.53% of transactions, compared with 31.46% for institutions.

Arab and foreign investors were net buyers, posting net purchases of EGP 84.943 million and EGP 95.273 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian investors recorded net sales of EGP 180.207 million.