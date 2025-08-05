Arab Finance: The number of new individual investors in the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) increased to 123,000 during the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to 100,000 during H1 2024, EGX’s Chairman Ahmed El Sheikh announced.

During his participation in the sixth edition of the ‘Egyptians Abroad’ conference, El Sheikh attributed the rise to the implemented awareness campaigns and facilitating digital registration procedures.

In cooperation with state institutions and commercial representation offices, the chairman unveiled plans to launch new initiatives to boost the participation of Egyptians abroad in the market. This aims at maximizing investments and enhancing foreign currency inflows.

El Sheikh indicated that the EGX represents an effective tool for stimulating savings and transforming them into productive investments, contributing to project financing and driving economic growth.

The EGX offers multiple benefits to Egyptians abroad, most notably passport-based registration and the ability to trade digitally via fintech apps, he added.

He pointed out that new indices, such as the EGX33 Shariah and the EGX35-LV for low-volatility stocks, were launched to meet the diverse needs of investors.

