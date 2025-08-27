Arab Finance: The Egyptian Financial and Industrial Company (EFIC) logged 18.40% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the shareholders at EGP 643.688 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The recorded net profits were compared with EGP 788.887 million in H1 2024.

Net sales amounted to EGP 5.349 billion in the January-June period of 2025, marking an annual growth from EGP 4 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 8.53 in H1 2025 from EGP 10.08 a year earlier.

