Arab Finance: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, has concluded advisory on an EGP 3.821 billion securitized bond issuance for EFG Corp-Solutions, marking the fourth securitization issuance for EFG Corp-Solutions and the fifth standalone issuance for the special purpose vehicle EFG Hermes for Securitization, as per an emailed press release.

The bond is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG Hermes for Securitization and has a tenor of 56 months.

It is divided into three tranches: the first is an EGP 783.3 million tranche with a 13-month tenor, rated AA+ with a variable interest rate; the second is an EGP 2.0 billion tranche with a 36-month tenor, rated AA with a variable interest rate; and the third is an EGP 1.0 billion tranche with a 56-month tenor, rated A- with a variable interest rate.

EFG Hermes acted as the financial advisor, transaction manager, book-runner, underwriter, and arranger.

Commercial International Bank (CIB), Arab African International Bank (AAIB), and National Bank of Egypt (NBE) participated as underwriters, with CIB serving as custodian and AAIB as the subscription bank.

Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy acted as legal advisor, and KPMG served as auditor.

