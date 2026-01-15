Arab Finance: Edita Food Industries has acquired the trademarks, brand names, and associated goodwill for HoHos, Twinkies, and Tiger Tail across the remaining countries of the African continent, as part of its regional expansion plans, as per a disclosure.

The acquisition was completed through a sale and assignment agreement with Hostess Brands, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of J. M. Smucker Company.

The deal expands Edita’s rights beyond its existing ownership of the same brands in the Middle East and North Africa region, extending its portfolio to cover the rest of Africa.