Arab Finance: The general assembly of e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments approved a cash dividend of EGP 0.174 per share for the first half (H1) of 2025, according to a bourse filing.

At the end of June 2025, consolidated net profits attributable to the owners of e-finance hiked by 43.98% to EGP 1.098 billion from EGP 762.680 million in the year-ago period.

Revenues jumped to EGP 3.229 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 2.283 billion a year earlier, while the earnings per share (EPS) went up to EGP 0.37 from EGP 0.25.

