Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with Ivorian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kacou Houadja Léon Adom to discuss strengthening economic and investment cooperation between Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire across multiple sectors, as per a statement.

El-Khatib said the talks reviewed prospects for expanding trade and partnerships in energy, mining, and agriculture, while encouraging private sector participation in investment opportunities available in both countries.

He noted that discussions included the potential redevelopment of Egypt’s state-owned building in Côte d'Ivoire into a logistics hub or permanent exhibition for Egyptian products, with the option to allocate additional space if needed.

The minister underscored the importance of reactivating the Egyptian-Ivorian Business Council to support investor-led trade and investment.

He added that Egypt aims to establish a balanced trade relationship through the exchange of raw materials for industrial products, setting clear targets to double the current trade volume of $300–350 million.

Adom expressed appreciation for the strong bilateral relations and noted the presence of successful Egyptian companies in Côte d'Ivoire, particularly in infrastructure and energy.

He highlighted the country’s abundant raw materials as a foundation for joint industrial and investment projects, stressing that cooperation with Egypt could add value and promote economic development in both nations.

He described Egypt as a strategic partner and gateway to Africa, pledging to provide all possible facilities to Egyptian companies seeking to invest in Côte d'Ivoire. Adoum also extended an official invitation to El-Khatib to visit Côte d'Ivoire to further discuss future economic cooperation.