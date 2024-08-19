Egypt is considering importing wheat from Türkiye and other countries, Vice Chairman of the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) Hossam El Grahy told Asharq Business.

El Grahy pointed out that Egypt’s strategic reserves of wheat and sugar are sufficient for 6.3 and 13 months, respectively.

However, the strategic reserves of cooking oil and frozen and fresh meat are sufficient to cover 6.2 and 10 months, respectively, while poultry reserves are sufficient for 10 months.

The Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade reportedly received 3.6 million tons of local wheat from farmers during the 2024 supply season.

