Egypt is considering the export of electricity to Syria through Jordan, contingent on stable security and political conditions in Damascus, Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat told Asharq Business.

During the 15th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity, Esmat said that the potential supply route would leverage an existing electrical interconnection line between Egypt and Jordan.

This development follows a challenging summer for Egypt, marked by scheduled power outages lasting up to three hours daily across different regions.

Recently, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Jordan’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al-Kharabsheh oversaw the signing of a cooperation agreement aimed at maximizing the use of Egypt's infrastructure for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) to benefit Jordan.

