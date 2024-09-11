Arab Finance: Egypt and Citigroup have probed boosting cooperation in setting policies to promote macroeconomic stability and private sector empowerment, as per a statement.

This came during a meeting between Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat with Citigroup’s Vice Chairman Jay Collins and other officials.

During the meeting, Al-Mashat reviewed the Ministry’s role in supporting the country’s development efforts and achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic development by managing public investments at the governorate level and mobilizing the efforts of development partners and various programs to fill in the financing gap.

For his part, Collins stressed the group’s keenness to strengthen its partnership with the Egyptian government in support to the country endeavors to achieve economic and structural reforms and lure foreign direct investments (FDIs).

