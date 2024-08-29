The Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk has issued a decree on establishing a central unit to facilitate customs and tax procedures for companies operating in the automotive industry, as per a statement by the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA).

The unit will be affiliated to the Ministry of Finance , the statement read.

The decree applies to automakers, whether they are assembly firms or auto feeders.

The unit will comprise representatives from the ETA and the Egyptian Customs Authority (ECA).

