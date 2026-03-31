Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) will implement a remote work policy on Sundays, effective April 5th, in line with government directives to rationalize energy consumption amid regional tensions, according to a statement.

Accordingly, all banks' branches, call centers, and customer service channels across Egypt will remain fully operational throughout official working days, the CBE affirmed.

The decision applies only to head office developments that do not provide direct services to clients.

On March 28th, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced a remote work policy for employees across both public and private sectors, starting April 5th, as part of a broader effort to reduce energy consumption.