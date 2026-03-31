The finance and energy ministers of the G7 group affirmed their readiness to take "all necessary measures" to ensure the stability of the energy market, as part of their efforts to address the economic repercussions of the war in the Middle East.

In a joint statement following their video conference meeting, the ministers said: "We are fully prepared to take all necessary measures in close coordination with our partners, including maintaining the stability and security of the energy market."

They added: "We recognise the importance of coordinated international action to mitigate the repercussions and protect macroeconomic stability."

They noted that they are continuing to monitor developments and their potential impact on global growth and financial market conditions.

The G7 ministers also called on all countries to refrain from imposing unjustified restrictions on exports of hydrocarbons and related products.

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