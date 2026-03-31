Arab Finance: The GCC countries and Egypt plan to organize the first Egypt-GCC Energy Conference in 2027, GCC Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al Budaiwi revealed during the opening session of EGYPES 2026.

Al Budaiwi indicated that the joint conference would support strengthening partnerships in this vital sector and meet the repercussions of the recent Iranian attacks on Gulf states.

For her part, Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director-General for Energy at the European Commission, lauded Egypt’s position as a key investment destination for European investors.

She highlighted the vital role played by Egypt and Eastern Mediterranean countries in ensuring the stability and security of energy supplies to European markets.

The official also emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of energy transition projects and expand clean energy sources to enhance supply security, given the challenges facing the global energy sector.

Moreover, she reviewed areas of cooperation with Egypt, including green ammonia production projects in Ain Sokhna and green hydrogen, in addition to emissions reduction initiatives.

John Christmann, CEO of APA Corporation, praised the company’s long-standing partnership with Egypt’s petroleum sector.

APA Corporation has invested approximately $5 billion since 2021 in its concessions in Egypt’s Western Desert, Christmann noted.

The ninth edition of EGYPES kicked off on March 30th, hosting 50,000 attendees, more than 500 exhibitors, and 2,200 delegates.