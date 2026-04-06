Arab Finance: Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has added four new gas wells to the country’s production map, with a combined output estimated at about 120 million cubic feet per day, as per a statement.

This comes as part of efforts to curb rising import costs and gradually increase domestic supply.

The new wells are located in the West El Burullus (WEB) field in the Mediterranean Sea, in partnership with Cheiron, and in the Khalda fields in the Western Desert, in partnership with APA Corporation.

In West Burullus, the latest offshore well, operated by PetroWeb, a subsidiary of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), was brought online days after the third well in the same field.

Initial test results indicate the fourth well can produce around 50 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The well is currently being connected to production through Burullus Gas Company facilities, a move expected to raise the field’s total output to more than 100 million cubic feet per day.

Following these results, the ministry said it is updating its drilling plan to include a fifth well on the WEB platform.

In the Western Desert, Khalda Petroleum Company recorded positive outcomes after drilling three new wells under APA’s investment program, with total output estimated at about 70 million cubic feet of gas per day and 700 barrels of condensate.

The ministry attributed these developments to recently approved investment incentives, which have encouraged APA to expand its exploration and production activities in natural gas.

Drilling operations in the region included the SHAI-2X exploration well, where initial tests showed production of about 30 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Another well, Mahroussa-N01X in the East Abu Gharadiq area, recorded initial production estimates of around 25 million cubic feet of gas per day alongside 700 barrels of condensate.

Both wells are set to be connected to production sequentially during April using existing infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the third well, Salam-88ST, has already been brought into production at an estimated rate of 15 million cubic feet of gas per day.