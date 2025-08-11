Arab Finance: Bonyan for Development and Trade has achieved a robust gross asset value (GAV) of EGP 17.41 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus EGP 15.96 million in 2024, according to a press release.

The strong performance marks a 9% year-to-date (YTD) increase, outpacing a 7.9% headline inflation recorded during the first six months of 2025. This implies a GAV of EGP 171,200 per square meter (sqm) at the end of June 2025.

It is worth highlighting that the GAV is based on an independent valuation by Global Appraisal Tech (GAT), an FRA-licensed valuator, using a comparable sales approach benchmarked against recent market transactions for similar but vacant properties.

Notably, the valuation is only based on actual market transactions and does not factor in the income-generating potential of leased properties.

For his part, Tarek Abdelrahman, CEO of Bonyan, commented: “Bonyan operates as a Real Estate Operating Company (REOC), meaning we not only own and manage our assets but utilize cash flows to service previous acquisition liabilities and to acquire additional assets when attractive opportunities arise.”

“This model is well-suited for emerging markets, where the potential for capital appreciation is significant. As with leading global REOCs and real estate investment companies, Gross Asset Value (GAV) serves as the most relevant metric for assessing Bonyan’s performance,” he added.

He noted: “This strategy has consistently delivered superior results, with our asset value outperforming inflationary pressures.”

On July 22nd, Bonyan commenced trading its shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) at an opening price of EGP 4.96 per share.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).