Arab Finance: More than 1,800 American companies are operating in Egypt, with total investments exceeding $47 billion over the past two decades, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly revealed during the US-Egypt Policy Leaders Forum.

Madbouly stated that these companies run businesses across diverse sectors, including energy, industry, information technology, financial services, and healthcare.

Egypt is a gateway to the African continent, the Middle East, and beyond, which provides investors with access to more than 1.5 billion consumers, prime minister said.