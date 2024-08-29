Aspire Capital Holding for Financial Investments (ASPI) recorded a 45.52% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company in the first half (H1) of 2024, registering EGP 3.220 million from EGP 5.911 million, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 29th.

Consolidated operating revenue grew to EGP 200.529 million in H1 2024 from EGP 116.393 million in H1 2023.

The company posted a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 3.105 million in the six-month period ended June 30th, down from EGP 3.498 million in the same period a year earlier.

Aspire Capital Holding, formerly known as Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investment, is an Egypt-based company that operates in the financial services sector.

